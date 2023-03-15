Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Down 12%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $54.77. 95,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 75,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $897.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.