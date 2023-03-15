SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,576 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $70,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

