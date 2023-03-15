Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $63.22 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.69% of Silk Road Medical worth $63,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

In related news, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $357,031.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,996,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

