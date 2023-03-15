Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,543,324 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 12.02% of Holley worth $58,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Holley by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Holley by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 10.72%. Holley’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

