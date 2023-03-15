Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $49.16 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.55.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

