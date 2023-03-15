Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Down 14.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 387,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 242,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

