iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 183,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 82,816 shares.The stock last traded at $65.58 and had previously closed at $65.39.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

