Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $230.00

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $233.81, with a volume of 9192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day moving average of $274.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 194.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

