Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 634,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 164,479 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RONI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $9,930,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

