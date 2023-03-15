SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 8.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 256,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 680,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $98,720,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

