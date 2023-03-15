CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 10%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 65,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 244,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.75.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

