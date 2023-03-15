Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 1,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Guild Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $698.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 837.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

