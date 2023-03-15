Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 1,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
The stock has a market cap of $698.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
