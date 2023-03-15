Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 359,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 155,768 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $52.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

