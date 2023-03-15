NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.34

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 15234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

NETGEAR Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

