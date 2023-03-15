Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.16

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 123542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $733.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.