SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.08

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 251302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 477,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 799.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 274,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

