Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 147,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 194,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

