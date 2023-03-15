Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Down 11.1%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.27. 127,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 169,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $650.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.