Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 113690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $769.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at $284,395,294.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at $284,395,294.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,192. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

