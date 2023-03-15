Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 113690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $769.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at $284,395,294.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,192. Insiders own 35.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

