PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Update

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 29,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $3,897,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PDD by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $6,736,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.