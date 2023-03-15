Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the third quarter worth $65,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

