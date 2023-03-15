Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $3,082,054.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,996,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

