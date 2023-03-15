Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

ROST opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

