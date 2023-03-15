PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 241,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of PyroGenesis Canada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

