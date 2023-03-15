Ascent Group LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

