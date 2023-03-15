Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

