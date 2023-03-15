Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $487,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.97.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

