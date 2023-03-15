Ascent Group LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.