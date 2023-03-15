Ascent Group LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 192.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $151,108,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 204.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC now owns 210,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 205.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 298.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $579.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.