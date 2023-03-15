Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.3 %

AME stock opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

