Ascent Group LLC Buys 444 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

