Ascent Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 997,989 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 246,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $109.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

