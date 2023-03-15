Ascent Group LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $181.14.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

