Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

