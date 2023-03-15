Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 323.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $454,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVO opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.