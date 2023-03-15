U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

