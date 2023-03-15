KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $22.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KE stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. KE has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KE by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,105,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

