Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 17,376 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,686 shares in the company, valued at $8,735,082.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

