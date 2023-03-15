Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Barry West Sells 4,564 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

