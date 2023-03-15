Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Barry West Sells 4,564 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Barry West also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Shares of IRDM opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $65.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.