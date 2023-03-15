Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 14,668 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agiliti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.