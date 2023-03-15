Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Adam C. Spice Sells 64,189 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.3 %

RKLB stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,241 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rocket Lab USA

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

