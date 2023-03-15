Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS: ELEEF):

3/8/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

3/8/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

3/7/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

3/7/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

