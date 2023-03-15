Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $2.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 151005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,162 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

