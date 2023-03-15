Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Dyer Corey Sells 4,401 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DLR opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

