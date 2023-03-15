indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,796.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $12,130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

