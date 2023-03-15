Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Drops By 6.3%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Holley Stock Up 0.3 %

Holley stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Holley by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Holley by 53.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

