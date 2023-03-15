Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

