Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Shineco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shineco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Price Performance

SISI stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Shineco has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

