Short Interest in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Drops By 12.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWater Technology news, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 405,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,492,361 shares of company stock valued at $19,983,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 250.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $508.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 4.78.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. The company had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

