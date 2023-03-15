Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

